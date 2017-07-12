Exclusive! Broadway's Cats Will Welcome Zachary Downer, Mackenzie Warren, Sarah Marie Jenkins & Samantha Sturm

Broadway.com has learned exclusively that Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Cats will welcome four new “Jellicle Cats” to the junkyard this summer. Pouncing their way to Broadway will be Zachary Downer as Mistoffelees on July 17, Samantha Sturm as Demeter on August 3, with Mackenzie Warren as Bombalurina and Sarah Marie Jenkins as Jennyanydots beginning on August 7. Ricky Ubeda will play his last show on July 16, Kim Fauré on August 1 and Christine Cornish Smith and Eloise Kropp on August 6.



As previously announced, the first-ever Broadway revival of Cats will play its final performance at the Neil Simon Theatre on December 30 after 16 previews and 593 regular performances. Preview performances of Cats began July 14, 2016 followed by a July 31 opening night.



The Cats national tour will officially open at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island in January 2019 before traveling to additional cities throughout the country, including Chicago, Durham, and Los Angeles. The full tour schedule and other information will be announced shortly.



Composed by Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, the original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (currently home to Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock), where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years.



The current cast of Cats also includes Ahmad Simmons as Alonzo, Jakob Karr as Carbuckety, Emily Pynenburg as Cassandra, Ron Todorowski as Coricopat, Lili Froehlich as Electra, Mamie Parris as Grizabella, Christopher Gurr as Gus/Bustopher Jones, Sarah Jane Shanks as Jellylorum, Daniel Gaymon as Macavity/Plato, Zachary Daniel Jones as Mungojerrie, Andy Huntington Jones as Munkustrap, Quentin Earl Darrington as Old Deuteronomy, Sharrod Williams as Pouncival, Tyler Hanes as Rum Tum Tugger, Haley Fish as Rumpelteazer, Jessica Cohen as Sillabub, Aaron J. Albano as Skimbleshanks, Emily Tate as Tantomile, Andrew Wilson as Tumblebrutus, Claire Rathbun as Victoria, along with Richard Todd Adams, Jessica Hendy, Madison Mitchell, Nathan Patrick Morgan, Megan Ort, Corey John Snide, Callan Bergmann, Maria Briggs, Francesca Granell, Harris Milgrim, Jonalyn Saxer and Tanner Ray Wilson.