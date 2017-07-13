Broadway BUZZ

Knowing Me, Knowing You: Lily James to Play Young Donna to Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia! Film Sequel
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 13, 2017
Lily James
(Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images)

Film star Lily James will appear as Young Donna in the upcoming sequel to the film adaptation of Broadway hit Mamma Mia! The update is expected to go back in time and look at the early years of the central role, played in the original by Meryl Streep, who will return for the sequel.

James joins a slate of stars from the first film, including Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Christine Baranski. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is set to be released on July 20, 2018.

James is most known for her work in Downton Abbey and Cinderella; she has also been seen in Baby Driver, The Exception and the miniseries War & Peace. Her stage credits include a turn as Juliet opposite Richard Madden in Kenneth Branagh's revival of Romeo and Juliet in London.

