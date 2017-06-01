Odds & Ends: We Spy Kristin Chenoweth in the New Younger Trailer, Romy & Michele Musical Sneak Peek & More

Cheno, Sutton Foster & Lots of Making Out in the New Younger Trailer

What more could you want from one season of television?! As previously reported, Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth will guest star on the fourth season of TV Land’s Younger, and the latest trailer showcases her working the room at Empirical. Sutton Foster’s character Liza’s secret is out, and there’s going to be a whole lot of smooching and costume jewelry, so be sure to tune in for the season premiere on June 28.







Here She Goes Again! Amanda Seyfried Signed on for Mamma Mia! Film Sequel

Stage and screen alum Amanda Seyfried is the first Mamma Mia! film star to commit to the recently announced sequel, Deadline reports. She will reprise her role as Sophie in the forthcoming 2018 film. New plot elements have yet to be unveiled. Did Sophie ever marry? Is she still exploring the world with Sky? Who knows? We’re excited to have Seyfried back on the big screen in the splashy musical.



Romy & Michele Musical Kicks Off Rehearsal

The new musical adaptation of film fave Romy & Michele's High School Reunion is getting ready to take the stage at the 5th Avenue Theatre. Stars Cortney Wolfson and Stephanie Renee Wall took to a recent open rehearsal to share a sneak peek of the show running June 8-July 2 at the Seattle venue. Check out the perfect pair below and cross your fingers for a Broadway transfer.







Leslie Odom Jr. & Josh Gad Get Mysterious in Murder on the Orient Express Trailer

The first trailer is out for the Murder on the Orient Express movie remake. Led by an ensemble that includes Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. and Book of Mormon Tony nominee Josh Gad, this film is sure to heat up theaters when it's released on November 10. Get a look at Kenneth Branagh's new take on the classic below.







Immersive Mamma Mia! Set to Play London

You are the dancing queen! For real. The creators of Broadway and West End hit Mamma Mia! are bringing a site-specific, immersive version of the hit show to London. Set to take place in a Greek island taverna, audiences can expect to dance, dine and have the time of their lives. Check out the trailer for the show's Berlin debut below.



