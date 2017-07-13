Broadway BUZZ

Matthew Saldivar & More to Join Steven Pasquale on Broadway in Ayad Akhtar's New Play Junk
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 13, 2017
Matthew Saldivar
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway veterans Matthew Saldivar and Tony Carlin are among the newly completed cast of Junk, a New York premiere work by Disgraced Pulitzer winner Ayad Akhtar that will play Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theater. Saldivar and Carlin join the previously announced Steven Pasquale in the play directed by Doug Hughes, set to begin previews on October 5 and open on November 2.

Also completing the cast of Junk will be Ito Aghayere, Phillip James Brannon, Caroline Hewitt, Rick Holmes, Ted Koch, Teresa Avia Lim, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Nate Miller, Ethan Phillips, Matthew Rauch, Michael Siberry, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick and Henry Stram.

The 1985-set Junk follows Robert Merkin (Pasquale), the resident genius of the upstart investment firm Sacker Lowell who has just landed on the cover of Time magazine. Hailed as "America's Alchemist," his proclamation that "debt is an asset" has propelled him to dizzying heights. Zealously promoting his belief in the near-sacred infallibility of markets, he is trying to reshape the world.

Junk will feature set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Ben Stanton, projection design by 59 Productions and original music and sound by Mark Bennett.

The New York premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Ahktar's financial thriller.
