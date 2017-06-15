Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Steven Pasquale to Make Broadway Return in Ayad Akhtar's Junk
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 15, 2017
Steven Pasquale
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Steven Pasquale is coming back to the boards—in a play! Fresh off of the news that he will be playing John Wilkes Booth in the highly anticipated City Center production Assassins, Pasquale has his next Great White Way gig lined up. He will take on the lead role of Robert Merkin in Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Ahktar's financial thriller Junk. The drama, directed by Doug Hughes, will begin performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (the home of Tony-winning play Oslo) on October 5. Opening night is slated for November 2.

Pasquale last appeared on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County opposite Tony winner Kelli O'Hara. He made his debut in Reasons to Be Pretty in 2009. His other New York stage credits include The Robber Bridegroom, Far From Heaven, A Soldier's Play, Fat Pig, Beautiful Child, A Man of No Importance, The Spitfire Grill, Spinning Into Butter and The Wild Party. On screen, he has appeared in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story, Bloodline, Billions, The Good Wife and more.

Junk premiered a La Jolla Playhouse in the summer of 2016. The financial thriller is set in the 1985 and follows successful junk bond trader Robert Merkin (Pasquale) whose reputation as king of finance is at stake. Scribe Akhtar likens the play to a Shakespearean history, explaining that it’s his dramatic interpretation of events that led to a turning point in the American economy.

Junk

The New York premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Ahktar's financial thriller.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Steven Pasquale to Lead Assassins & More Encores! Off-Center Casting
  2. Ingrid Michaelson to Join Broadway's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
  3. Olivia Wilde on Broadway's 1984: "What Our Play Is About Is That the Truth Matters"
  4. Order Up! Piping Hot Shots of Betsy Wolfe's First Night in Waitress
  5. Paula Vogel’s Broadway Play Indecent Announces Final Performance Date

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Dear Evan Hansen Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Come From Away Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical War Paint The Book of Mormon Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps