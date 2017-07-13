Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Lange & More Receive 2017 Emmy Nominations

Nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards were announced on July 13, and Broadway was a prominent presence in this year's binge-watching. Tony winners Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jessica Lange all received noms, as did a bevy of Great White Way vets. The 69th annual Emmy Awards will be hosted by Stephen Colbert and is scheduled to air on September 17 on CBS.



Emmy, Tony and Oscar winner Davis nabbed a nom for her performance in How to Get Away with Murder. Lin-Manuel Miranda earned his first performance Emmy nomination for his epic hosting stint on Saturday Night Live; his Hamilton-centric episode of Drunk History also grabbed two noms for Outstanding Production Design and Direction. Three-time Emmy winner Jessica Lange received another nomination for Feud: Bette and Joan; Ryan Murphy’s ultra-addictive series received a whopping 18 nominations on Thursday morning, including one for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Jackie Hoffman for Outstanding Supporting Actress and one for Murphy's direction.



Televised events that had Broadway fans live-Tweeting their hearts out were also recognized. The 70th Annual Tony Awards nabbed four nominations, including Outstanding Special Class Program. NBC's Hairspray Live! earned seven nods, including Oustanding Special Class Program, Production Design, Costumes and Hairstyling (of course).



The late Carrie Fisher received a posthumous nomination for her guest appearance on Amazon's Catastrophe. The HBO documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds received nods for Outstanding Direction and Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking.



Many Broadway ladies earned Emmy nominations, including Elisabeth Moss for her performance in The Handmaid's Tale. Allison Janney, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin all earned nominations for Lead Actress in a Comedy, Janney for Mom and Fonda and Tomlin for Grace and Frankie. Two-time Tony winner Judith Light received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Transparent. Uzo Aduba’s performance on Orange Is the New Black earned her a nom for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.



A slew of Broadway gents also made the list. The Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category included Ewan McGregor, Geoffrey Rush and John Turturro for Fargo, Genius and The Night Of, respectively. Five-time Emmy winner John Lithgow received his 12th nomination for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in The Crown; Jeffrey Wright, Mandy Patinkin, David Harbour and Ron Cephas Jones also nabbed slots in the category for Westworld, Homeland, Stranger Things and This Is Us.

Tony winners Liev Schreiber and Kevin Spacey received nominations for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Ray Donovan and House of Cards, respectively. Broadway alums William H. Macy and Jeffrey Tambor shared the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for Shameless and Transparent, respectively. The category for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series included Tony nominee Alec Baldwin for his Saturday Night Live performance as Donald Trump and Tituss Burgess for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.



