Odds & Ends: Watch Bryan Cranston in Trailer for Network Stage Adaptation, Megan Hilty to Sing Out in Provincetown & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 17, 2017
Bryan Cranston
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Watch Bryan Cranston in Trailer for Network Stage Adaptation
Tony winners Bryan Cranston, Lee Hall and Ivo van Hove are collaborating on one of the most exciting new stage works this year: an adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky's 1976 Oscar-winning film Network, debuting with London's National Theatre this fall. Cranston takes on the role of Howard Beale, a longtime anchor of an evening news program with dwindling ratings. The National has released a teaser trailer that has us stirred and wanting more. Come to Broadway, please!



Megan Hilty to Sing Out in Provincetown
Megan Hilty will share her pristine vocals with lucky audiences in Provincetown this summer! The Wicked veteran and Tony nominee will sing as part of the "Broadway @ Town Hall" series on August 6. Hilty won over American audiences with her knockout performance on TV's Smash. She also wowed us with her Tony-nommed turn as Brooke Ashton in Noises Off and her winning performance as Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5.

Derek DelGaudio's Magical Off-Broadway Hit In and Of Itself Extends Run
The acclaimed magic show In and Of Itself, created and performed by Derek DelGaudio and directed by four-time Emmy Award winner Frank Oz, has announced an extension through December 30 at off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre. The original run was slated for just ten weeks. DelGaudio first wowed us in 2013 with the off-Broadway hit Nothing to Hide.

Cagney Original Cast to Return for West Coast Debut
Robert Creighton and the full off-Broadway company of Cagney will reprise their performances for the tuner's West Coast debut. The Robert Cagney bio-show with a book by Peter Colley and music and lyrics by Creighton and Christopher McGovern will play Los Angeles' El Portal Theatre for a run from October 5-29. In addition to Broadway veteran and hoofer Creighton (who is set to appear in the Broadway-bound stage adaptation of Frozen) as James Cagney, the cast will include Jeremy Benton as Bob Hope, Danette Holden as Ma Cagney/Jane, Bruce Sabath as Jack Warner, Josh Walden as Bill Cagney and Ellen Zolezzi as Willie Cagney, with additional cast members Jeffry Denman, Tim Falter, Karen Hyland and Freddie Kimmel. The tap-happy musical is directed by Bill Castellino with choreography by Joshua Bergasse. Look back at our One on One with Creighton and book your trip to L.A. to see him live!

