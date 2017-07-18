Falsettos' Anthony Rosenthal & More Complete Encores! Off-Center Casting for Really Rosie & Bubbly Black Girl

Casting is complete for Encores! Off Center's productions of The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin and Really Rosie. Adorable Falsettos standout Anthony Rosenthal will join the cast of Rosie, Maurice Sendak and Carole King’s family musical that is scheduled to play August 2-5. Kirsten Childs' Bubbly will run July 26 and 27.



In addition to Rosenthal and the previously reported Taylor Caldwell, Really Rosie's roster will also include Swayam Bhatia, Kenneth Cabral, Ayodele Casel, Jaiya Chetram, Eduardo Hernandez, Nanyellin Liriano, Chris Lopes, Zell Steele Morrow, Charlie Pollock, Ruth Righi and Nicole Wildy.



Joining the previously announced Tony winner Nikki M. James in Bubbly Black Girl are Penelope Armstead-Williams, Tanya Birl, Kaitlyn Davidson, Josh Davis, Yurel Echezarreta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Korey Jackson, Kingsley Leggs, Jo’Nathan Michael, Kenita R. Miller, Julius Thomas III, Shelley Thomas and Alex Wong.