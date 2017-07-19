Broadway BUZZ

Pulitzer Prize Winner Tony Kushner Is Working on a Donald Trump Play
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 19, 2017
Tony Kushner
(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

As Angels in America plays London's National Theatre and eyes a Broadway bow, scribe Tony Kushner is starting to pen his next work. The focus? President Donald Trump. Kushner revealed that he anticipates to tackle the subject in a recent interview with The Daily Beast.

“It feels very soon,” he said. “The nightmare is in high gear. It certainly feels like folly that I or anyone else has a definitive understanding or comprehensive understanding of what [is] going on. I have my guesses like everyone else has, but it will take some time and a lot will depend on how it is resolved.”

The play will be set approximately two years before the 2016 election, and Trump will take the shape of a character as opposed to an abstract theme. As of now, there is no timeline for the project.

"I find writing difficult. I’m trying to become a faster writer, but I don’t feel like I have to get something done while he’s still in office," Kushner told The Beast. "I gambled with Angels, which is set in the Reagan era but which I felt would be historically significant 30, 40, 50 years later, because something really fundamental had shifted under Reagan. The same thing is true with Trump.”

Kushner's HIV crisis-set two-parter Angels in America received the 1993 Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2004, he was Tony-nominated for penning Caroline or Change's book and score.

