Angels in America, Starring Nathan Lane & Andrew Garfield, Will Play Broadway in 2018

The new London revival of Tony Kushner’s epic two-parter Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes will play an 18-week run at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre in 2018. Previews will begin on February 23 with an opening slated for March 21. The engagement will conclude on July 1.



The cast of the National Theatre production, led by Nathan Lane as Roy Cohn and Andrew Garfield as Prior Walter, will reprise their work on Broadway, with the exception of Russell Tovey, who played Joe Pitt. Marianne Elliott will direct the first Broadway revival of Kushner's pair of works, titled Millennium Approaches and Perestroika.



In addition to Lane and Garfield, the cast will include Denise Gough as Harper Pitt, James McArdle as Louis Ironson, Susan Brown as Hannah Pitt, Amanda Lawrence as the Angel and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Belize. Casting for the role of Joe will be announced at a later date.



The design team for the Angels in America revival includes Ian MacNeil (scenic design), Nicky Gillibrand (costume design), Paule Constable (lighting design), Adrian Sutton (music) and Ian Dickinson (sound design).



Angels in America, which first premiered over two seasons on Broadway, won the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award and the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play. HBO's 2003 screen adaptation won both Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for Best Miniseries.



The last time New York saw a full-scale production of Kushner’s plays about the early years of AIDS was in a 2010 off-Broadway revival with Signature Theatre Company directed by Michael Greif. That mounting starred Frank Wood as Roy Cohn, Christian Borle as Prior Walter, Bill Heck as Joe Pitt, Zoe Kazan as Harper Pitt, Zachary Quinto as Louis Ironson, Robin Bartlett as Hannah Pitt, Robin Weigert as the Angel and Billy Porter as Belize.



The Neil Simon Theatre is the current home of Cats, which is scheduled to conclude its run on December 30.