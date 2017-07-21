Broadway BUZZ

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Cast Recordings Perfect for a Summer Road Trip
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 21, 2017
(Photos: Joan Marcus & Getty Images)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Summer is in full swing, y'all! In addition to bathing suits, barbecues and beach days, the season of sunshine would not be complete without a good, old-fashioned summer road trip, and we want you to pick the jams! Which Broadway cast recording is essential to blast for maximum road trip enjoyment? Broadway.com Intern Elise Roncace already shared the cast albums she's definitely adding to her playlist before she hits the road. Now it's your turn to play dashboard DJ!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

