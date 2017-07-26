World Premiere Play Too Heavy for Your Pocket Sets Casting & Dates for Roundabout Underground Run

Jiréh Breon Holder's new play Too Heavy for Your Pocket, set to run at Roundabout Theatre Company's Black Box Theatre this fall, will star Hampton Fluker, Eboni Flowers, Brandon Gill and Nneka Okafor. The previously announced work will be directed by Margot Bordelon and begin previews on September 15 with an opening night set for October 5. The limited engagement will run through November 19.



Too Heavy for Your Pocket takes audiences to Nashville in the summer of 1961. The Freedom Riders are embarking on a courageous journey into the Deep South. When 20-year-old Bowzie Brandon (Gill) gives up a life-changing college scholarship to join the movement, he’ll have to convince his loved ones—and himself—that shaping his country's future might be worth jeopardizing his own.



The creative team for Too Heavy for Your Pocket includes Reid Thompson (scenic design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design) and Ian Scot (sound design).



Roundabout Underground showcases new plays that will either give a debut production to an emerging writer or director or allow an experienced director to go back to his/her creative roots. The initiative continues to be a creative breeding ground for nurturing new talent.