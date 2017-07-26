Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

World Premiere Play Too Heavy for Your Pocket Sets Casting & Dates for Roundabout Underground Run
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 26, 2017
Hampton Fluker
(Photo: Polk & Co.)

Jiréh Breon Holder's new play Too Heavy for Your Pocket, set to run at Roundabout Theatre Company's Black Box Theatre this fall, will star Hampton Fluker, Eboni Flowers, Brandon Gill and Nneka Okafor. The previously announced work will be directed by Margot Bordelon and begin previews on September 15 with an opening night set for October 5. The limited engagement will run through November 19.

Too Heavy for Your Pocket takes audiences to Nashville in the summer of 1961. The Freedom Riders are embarking on a courageous journey into the Deep South. When 20-year-old Bowzie Brandon (Gill) gives up a life-changing college scholarship to join the movement, he’ll have to convince his loved ones—and himself—that shaping his country's future might be worth jeopardizing his own.

The creative team for Too Heavy for Your Pocket includes Reid Thompson (scenic design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design) and Ian Scot (sound design).

Roundabout Underground showcases new plays that will either give a debut production to an emerging writer or director or allow an experienced director to go back to his/her creative roots. The initiative continues to be a creative breeding ground for nurturing new talent.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mandy Patinkin Will Return to Broadway in The Great Comet
  2. Watch Darren Criss' Soulful Rendition of 'I Dreamed a Dream' & Gear Up for Elsie Fest
  3. Your First Look at Okieriete Onaodowan as Pierre in The Great Comet Is Here
  4. Laura Benanti on Honing Her Melania Trump Impression: 'I Kept Zooming in on Her Mouth'
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Cast Recordings Perfect for a Summer Road Trip

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps