Nikki Blonsky Joins Lisa Lampanelli's Stuffed Off-Broadway
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 27, 2017
Nikki Blonksy
(Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Hairspray film favorite and Golden Globe nominee Nikki Blonsky has been tapped to join the cast of comedian Lisa Lampanelli's new play, Stuffed, in the role of Marty. The production is set to begin performances at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre on October 5 with an opening night scheduled for October 19. Directed by Jackson Gay and starring Lampanelli, the play takes a funny and moving journey through Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image.

Blonsky is best known for her Golden Globe-nominated performance as Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 big-screen adaptation of the hit musical Hairspray. Her most recent films include Geography Club and Dog Years. Blonsky’s television credits include NBC'S Smash, Huge on ABC Family and Ugly Betty, as well as the digital series Valemont. She was seen off-Broadway in Love, Loss and What I Wore.

The four-character play features Lampanelli’s famously irreverent voice, signature wit and an extra-large scoop of razor-sharp insight into the crazy-making world of our relationships with food. Stuffed doesn't shy away from tough questions like: Is eating an ice cream sandwich in the shower as emotionally fulfilling as it sounds? When it comes to jeans, what's better—muffin top or camel toe? And, if Oprah, the most powerful person in the world, can't conquer her food issues, what can the rest of us do but laugh as we try?

Stuffed first debuted at the McGinn-Cazale Theatre in October 2016. The Westside Theatre mounting features new material by Ashley Austin Morris.

Stuffed

A funny and moving journey through Lisa Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image.
