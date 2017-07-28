Odds & Ends: Tony Winners Sophie Okonedo & Ralph Fiennes to Lead Antony and Cleopatra in London & More

Ralph Fiennes & Sophie Okonedo to Star in Antony and Cleopatra

Tony winners Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo will star as the title roles in the Shakespeare classic work Antony and Cleopatra in a new adaptation set to play the National Theatre, according to London's Daily Mail. Simon Godwin, who made his Broadway debut in 2016 helming Stephen Karam's new take on The Cherry Orchard, will direct the production scheduled to begin in 2018, with dates to be announced. Fiennes took home a 1995 Tony Award for another Shakespeare work, Hamlet, while Okonedo won a 2014 Tony for A Raisin in the Sun.



Nick Offerman Joins Big-Screen Musical Hearts Beat Loud

Off-Broadway veteran and Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman has joined the cast of the upcoming movie musical Hearts Beat Loud, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Written by Brett Haley and Marc Basch, the movie follows a father (Offerman) and daughter (Kiersey Clemons) who create songwriting partnership in the final summer before she goes to college. Keegan DeWitt will pen four original tunes for the film, which will also star the previously announced Tony winner Blythe Danner and Tony nominee Toni Collette alongside Ted Danson and Sasha Lane.



Mario Cantone Offers Up a Pitch-Perfect Take on Anthony Scaramucci

Broadway alum Mario Cantone made our week when he took to the stage of Comedy Central's The President Show on July 27. Cantone nailed an impersonation of White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci that has to be seen to be believed. Watch below and keep fingers crossed that the rumored SNL appearance of Cantone as Scaramucci will offer up the chance to bask in more A+ Cantone-impersonation magic.







Two-Time Tony Nominee Andrew Rannells Is Penning a Book of Essays

We feel like there's going to be both tears of can't-stop laughter and pure, Falsettos-level weeping when we read this. Stage and screen favorite Andrew Rannells is writing a book of essays; he just published a piece for The New York Times' Modern Love series. Get the tissues ready!