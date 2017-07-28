Broadway BUZZ

(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Mandy Patinkin Cancels Plans to Join Broadway's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 28, 2017

Tony winner Mandy Patinkin, who was announced on July 26 to join the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 in the role of Pierre on August 15, will no longer go into the show, a representative for the production has confirmed.

Patinkin was set to take over the role from Hamilton alum Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan, whose run would be cut short three weeks so Patinkin could enter the production. This caused uproar in the Broadway community, with specific regard to an African-American actor being asked to exit in favor of a Caucasian actor. According to The New York Times, this widespread outrage is what ultimately led Patinkin to decide against joining the show.

In a statement to the Times, Patinkin said, “My understanding of the show’s request that I step into the show is not as it has been portrayed and I would never accept a role knowing it would harm another actor.” Patinkin continued, “I hear what members of the community have said and I agree with them. I am a huge fan of Oak and I will, therefore, not be appearing in the show.”

A replacement for Onaodowan, who is currently scheduled to play the role of Pierre through August 13, has not yet been named.

