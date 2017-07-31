A Midsummer Night's Dream Opens in Whimsical Shakespeare in the Park Production

Between the gorgeous production shots and gold-star comedy roster, we're ready to fall madly, hilariously in love with this incarnation of a Shakespeare comedy classic. The Public Theater's free Shakespeare in the Park production of A Midsummer Night's Dream celebrates opening night on July 31 at the Delacorte Theater; previews began on July 11. The colorful production is directed by Lear deBessonet, and the engagement is set to conclude on August 13.



Midusmmer stars many comedy greats, including Phylicia Rashad (Titania), Annaleigh Ashford (Helena), Danny Burstein (Nick Bottom) and Kristine Nielsen (Puck). The other lovers, faeries, etc. frolicking around Central Park include De’Adre Aziza (Hippolyta), Kyle Beltran (Lysander), Shalita Grant (Hermia), Alex Hernandez (Demetrius), Jeff Hiller (Francis Flute), Robert Joy (Peter Quince), David Manis (Egeus/Fairy), Patrena Murray (Tom Snout) and Joe Tapper (Robin Starveling).



The production features scenic design by David Rockwell (who created the jarring Julius Caesar set earlier this summer), costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Jessica Paz, original music by Justin Levine and choreography by Danny Mefford.



To celebrate the show's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Roberton sketched a portrait highlighting the strong performances of cast members Rashad, Burstein, Ashford, Nielsen and many more.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.