Broadway's Once on This Island Revival to Star Phillip Boykin, Kenita R. Miller, Alysha Deslorieux & More

The Broadway revival of Once On This Island will star Tony Award nominee Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, Alysha Deslorieux as Andrea, Kenita R. Miller as Mama Euralie and Isaac Powell as Daniel. The previously announced Broadway production will begin previews on November 9 and open on December 3 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.



Also appearing in the cast as Storytellers are Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid, and Aurelia Williams. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Once on This Island follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel, a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four Gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka, God of Water Agwé, Goddess of Love Erzulie and Demon of Death Papa Ge, guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.



Once On This Island features a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. This production will feature new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.



Phillip Boykin, a Tony nominee for Porgy and Bess, most recently appeared on Broadway in Sunday in the Park with George. Kenita R. Miller, who appeared in the July Encores! Off-Center production of The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, has been seen on Broadway in Xanadu and The Color Purple. Alysha Deslorieux is a veteran of Broadway's Hamilton and Beautiful. Isaac Powell makes his Broadway debut in Once on This Island.