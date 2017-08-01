Broadway BUZZ

Matt Doyle & More Tapped for Off-Broadway Premiere of A Clockwork Orange
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 1, 2017
Matt Doyle
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

We need a cool glass of water, and not simply because it's the first day of August. Casting has been announced for the highly anticipated off-Broadway premiere of A Clockwork Orange. There's roster of dreamy gents joining the previously reported Jonno Davies, who led the London cast as Alex De-Large. Sweeney Todd standout Matt Doyle is set to play the role of Georgie. Performances will begin on September 2 at New World Stages with opening night scheduled for September 25.

The Alexandra Spencer-Jones–directed company will also include Sean Patrick Higgins as Dim, Brian Lee Huynh as Frank/Dr. Brodsky, Timothy Sekk as Chaplain/Deltoid, Aleksander Varadian as Marty/Warder, Ashley Robinson as Minister/Old Woman, Jimmy Brooks as F-Me Pumps/Governor, Misha Osherovich as Pete, along with Jordan Bondurant.

A Clockwork Orange lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a groundbreaking classic of orgiastic ultra-violence and sexuality. The work is described as an unapologetic celebration of the human condition.

The production will feature lighting design by James Baggaley, sound design by Emma Wilk and costume coordination by Jennifer A. Jacob.

Anthony Burgess’ book A Clockwork Orange has widely been considered a cultural landmark since its release. Stanley Kubrick’s film, an immediate hit with American audiences, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. This 2017 production celebrates the centennial of Burgess’ birth, in 1917.

A Clockwork Orange

Alexandra Spencer-Jones’s electrifying London stage adaptation of the classic novel and film.
