Odds & Ends: Watch Jonathan Groff Get Serious in Mindhunter Trailer, London's Wicked Breaks New Record & More

Jonathan Groff Gets Serious in Mindhunter Trailer

Baby-faced Broadway favorite Jonathan Groff has us super excited for the new Netflix crime series Mindhunter! A trailer was released today featuring the two-time Tony nominee as an FBI agent who tracks down serial killers and rapists. Give a watch to the one-and-only "Groffsauce" below and mark down the October 13 release date!







Wicked Surpasses Billy Elliot as London's 16-Longest-Running Show

Talk about defying gravity! Hit musical Wicked plays a record-breaking performance on August 1 at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, overtaking Billy Elliot as the 16th-longest-running show in London history. Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's hit musical is in its 11th year across the pond. London's Wicked currently stars Alice Fearn as Elphaba, Sophie Evans as Glinda, Bradley Jaden as Fiyero, Melanie La Barrie as Madame Morrible, Jack Lansbury as Boq, Sarah McNicholas as Nessarose, Andy Hockley as The Wizard and Martin Ball as Doctor Dillamond.



We're Getting Closer to a Falsettos PBS Air Date

The highly anticipated Falsettos PBS special is scheduled to air in October, meaning yes, your '80s Trina or Whizzer garb will be plenty timely for Halloween. 2017 Tony nominees Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block, Brandon Uranowitz and the rest of the cast are set to bring their touching performances right into the comfort of your home in an upcoming Live from Lincoln Center special. While we are still waiting on an exact air date, you now have plenty of time to organize your viewing party for watching four Jews on a screen bitching. Hope we get an invite!







Watch Bianca Marroquín & More in the Muny's A Chorus Line

A slew of stage favorites are singing the iconic music of Marvin Hamlisch in the Muny's production of A Chorus Line! Chicago favorite Bianca Marroquín is taking on the masterful dancing of Cassie alongside Mackenzie Bell as Val, Holly Ann Butler as Sheila, Caley Crawford as Bebe, Rick Faugno as Al, Hannah Florence as Diana, Ivan Hernandez as Zach, Jolina Javier as Connie, Madison Johnson as Kristine, Sean Harrison Jones as Mike, Evan Kinnane as Bobby, Ian Paget as Paul, Justin Prescott as Don, Drew Redington as Mark, Kiira Schmidt as Judy, Bronwyn Tarboton as Maggie, Sharrod Williams as Richie, Victor Wisehart as Greg and John T. Wolfe as Larry. Directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Denis Jones, the St. Louis production runs through August 4. Check out the full company offering up "One Singular Sensation" and more tunes below.



