Coronation Day! The Poster Art for Broadway's Frozen Is Here

We can't hold it back anymore! The art for the new Broadway production of Disney's Frozen has arrived. The frosty blue coloring and Elsa's snowflake silhouette are giving us the warm fuzzies. As previously announced, the beloved story will make its Broadway bow at the St. James Theatre next year. The show based on the hit animated movie is now in rehearsal for its out-of-town run at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts; the engagement is scheduled to run from August 17 through October 1. Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin are playing Elsa and Anna, respectively. Michael Grandage directs the work that features a score by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. We cannot wait to see this one on the Great White Way!