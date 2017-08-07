Broadway BUZZ

Adam Kantor & Etai Benson Complete the Company of The Band's Visit on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 7, 2017
Adam Kantor & Etai Benson
(Photo: Polk & Co.)

Adam Kantor and Etai Benson have joined the Broadway transfer of The Band's Visit, completing the cast of the award-winning musical set to begin previews on October 7 and open on November 9 at the Barrymore Theatre. David Cromer directs the work with a book by Itamar Moses and a score by David Yazbek.

Kantor will play the role of Telephone Guy while Benson will portray Papi. They join the previously announced Tony Shalhoub as Tewfiq and Katrina Lenk as Dina, with John Cariani as Itzik, Ari'el Stachel as Haled, George Abud as Camal, Andrew Polk as Avrum, Bill Army as Zelger, Rachel Prather as Julia, Jonathan Raviv as Sammy, Sharone Sayegh as Anna, Kristen Sieh as Iris and Alok Tewari as Simon. Pomme Koch and Madison Micucci will serve as understudies.

The Band's Visit is based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film about an Egyptian Police Band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

Adam Kantor was most recently seen on Broadway as Motel in Fiddler on the Roof. His Broadway work also includes Next to Normal and Rent. Kantor's off-Broadway credits include The Last Five Years, Falling for Eve and Avenue Q. Regionally, he was seen in the world premiere of Gaby Alter and The Band's Visit scribe Itamar Moses' musical Nobody Loves You.

Etai Benson recently appeared as Adam Hochberg in the national touring production of An American in Paris. On Broadway, he has been seen in Wicked. His regional credits include the world premiere of The Fortress of Solitude at Dallas Theatre Center, as well as  My Name Is Asher Lev at GableStage and Next to Normal at the Weston Playhouse.

