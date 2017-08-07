Amy Schumer Will Make Her Broadway Debut in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower; Laura Benanti & More to Co-Star

As previously speculated, Tony nominee Steve Martin’s new comedy, Meteor Shower, will premiere on the Great White Way in a production starring Emmy winner Amy Schumer in her Broadway debut! Previews will begin on November 1 at the Booth Theatre with opening night set for November 29.



Tony winner Laura Benanti, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key and Broadway veteran Alan Tudyk will co-star in a mounting directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks. Tickets for the production are now on sale.



Meteor Shower takes place on a hot night in Ojai, California, when Corky (Schumer) and her husband, Norm (Tudyk), are having another couple over for dinner. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky.



The design team for Meteor Shower includes Tony winner Beowulf Borritt (scenic design), Tony winner Ann Roth (costume design), six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Fitz Patton (sound design).