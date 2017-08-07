Broadway BUZZ

The company of "Indecent"
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)
Broadway Grosses: Paula Vogel & Rebecca Taichman's Celebrated Indecent Goes Out on Top with Best Week Yet
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 7, 2017

It was a bittersweet week for the creative family who brought Pulitzer winner Paula Vogel and Tony winner Rebecca Taichman's moving collaboration Indecent to Broadway. Audiences made their way to the Cort Theatre to catch the play before concluding its acclaimed run. While this weekend marked the completion of the work's Great White Way engagement, the show's creators have plenty to cheer. Indecent reported its highest weekly gross in its entire Broadway run, taking in $739,170.70. For those who may have missed the show on Broadway, it was filmed this past week for BroadwayHD and will appear on your TV screen early next year.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 6:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,046,154.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,276,325.00)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($2,177,900.62)
4. Wicked ($1,952,642.00)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,710,232.52)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($364,395.75)
4. 1984 ($340,888.58)
3. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($232,352.00)
2. Marvin's Room ($186,351.00)
1. Prince of Broadway ($116,285.00)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.58%)
2. Come From Away (101.92%)
3. Hamilton (101.75%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.59%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.36%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Groundhog Day (72.75%)
4. A Doll's House, Part 2 (69.63%)
3. Miss Saigon (69.33%)
2. 1984 (68.07%)
1. Marvin's Room (65.75%)

*Number based on three preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

