Gabriel Ebert, Anna Camp, Steven Boyer & Matthew James Thomas
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser, Getty Images & Bruce Glikas)
Gabriel Ebert, Anna Camp, Steven Boyer & More to Join Elizabeth McGovern on Broadway in Time and the Conways
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 8, 2017

Tony winner Gabriel Ebert, Tony nominee Steven Boyer, Anna Camp and Matthew James Thomas are among the newly announced cast of Time and the Conways, J.B. Priestley's 1938 play headed to Broadway's American Airlines Theatre. Tony winner Rebecca Taichman directs the production set to begin previews on September 14 and open on October 10. The limited engagement will conclude on November 26.

Ebert will play Alan, with Boyer as Ernest, Camp as Hazel and Thomas as Robin alongside the previously announced Elizabeth McGovern as Mrs. Conway. Completing the company are Charlotte Parry as Kay, Anna Baryshnikov as Carol, Brooke Bloom as Madge, Alfredo Narciso as Gerald and Cara Ricketts as Joan.

Time and the Conways takes place in 1919 Britain, where Mrs. Conway (McGovern) is full of optimism during the lavish 21st birthday celebration of her daughter (Parry). The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family’s dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump 19 years into the future, and the Conways’ lives have transformed unimaginably. 

The creative team for Time and the Conways will include Neil Patel (set design), Paloma Young (costume design), Christopher Akerlind (lighting design) and Matt Hubbs (sound design).

Elizabeth McGovern stars in the Broadway revival of J.B. Priestley's time-traveling play.
