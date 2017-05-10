Downton Abbey Star Elizabeth McGovern to Lead Broadway Revival of Time and the Conways

Elizabeth McGovern, an Emmy nominee for Downton Abbey, will star as Mrs. Conway in the first Broadway revival of J.B. Priestley's 1938 play Time and the Conways, directed by Rebecca Taichman. The production will begin previews on September 14 at the American Airlines Theatre with an opening night set for October 10. The limited engagement will conclude on November 26.



Taking place in England, Time and the Conways focuses on a once wealthy bourgeois family who experiences the collapse of their hopes and plans. The original production ran at the Ritz Theatre (now the Walter Kerr) for 32 performances from January to February 1938, directed by Irene Hentschel. The role of Mrs. Conway was played by Dame Sybil Thorndike.



McGovern has appeared on Broadway in Love Letters and Hamlet. Her most popular credit is her role as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham on the television series Downton Abbey, for which she received a 2011 Emmy Award nomination. McGovern is a 1982 Oscar nominee for Ragtime.



Taichman is a recent Outer Critics Circle Award winner and a current Tony Award nominee for her work on Paula Vogel's play Indecent, currently on Broadway at the Cort Theatre. Her other directing credits include How to Transcend a Happy Marriage, The Oldest Boy, Luck of the Irish and Milk Like Sugar.



Additional casting and creative team information for Time and the Conways will be announced at a later date.