Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Watch Aaron Tveit Lend His Silky-Smooth Vocals to Company & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 7, 2017
Aaron Tveit
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today or this weekend.

Aaron Tveit Lends His Silky-Smooth Vocals to Company
Broadway favorite Aaron Tveit is getting ready to take on the iconic role of Bobby in Barrington Stage's production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company. Barrington has released a video of the silk-voiced Tveit in rehearsal and now we couldn't be more excited to see him live! Check out the handsome star below and head on out to Pittsfield, Massachusetts to see thim perform the classic role from August 10-September 2.



Nancy Anderson & More Win NYMF Awards for Excellence
A bevy of stage talent was represented at the 2017 New York Musical Festival. The fest that has helped curate new musicals for more than 10 years announced today winners of awards celebrating the fresh slate of work. 2017 winners anointed by NYMF include Generation Me, taking home eight awards including Best Musical along with a hat-tip for actor Milo Manheim (son of Emmy winner and Broadway vet Camryn Manheim). He shares the Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role award with Broadway vets Nancy Anderson for The Fourth Messenger and Brian Charles Rooney for Miss Blanche Tells All. Best of Fest honors went to Christmas in Hell, Dorian Gray and Errol and Fidel.

Great Comet's Rachel Chavkin to Helm Two-Night Concert with Music by Passing Strange Team & More
Rachel Chavkin, whose work on The Great Comet has immersed Broadway audiences as never before, will direct the two-night concert Primer for a Failed Superpower. The event featuring the New York-based theater troupe The Team, along with a multi-generational band of teenagers and baby boomers, will take place on August 22 and 23 at 7pm at the Brooklyn venue Roulette. Developed over a five-year period, Primer explores how American identity and power is performed, protected and handed down by each generation. Composers contributing music to the evenings include Passing Strange creators Stew and Heidi Rodewald, with Heather Christian, Justin Ellington, Jack Fuller, Stephanie Ryan Johnstone, Amy León, Martha Redbone, Aaron Whitby and more.

Casting Is Set for New Adaptation of The Seagull by Tony Winner Simon Stephens
Curious Incident Tony winner Simon Stephens' new take on Chekhov's The Seagull is gearing up for its debut with London's Lyric Hammersmith. The theater has announced casting for the production that will be directed by Artistic Director Sean Holmes. The company will be led by Lloyd Cooney as Jacob, Nicholas Gleaves as Boris Trigorin, Lloyd Hutchinson as Leo and Raphael Sowole as Simeon. The production will also feature Adelayo Adedayo, Michele Austin, Paul Higgins, Lesley Sharp, Cherrelle Skeete, Nicolas Tennant and Brian Vernel. The Seagull is set to run from October 3-November 4.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Amy Schumer Will Make Her Broadway Debut in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower
  2. Broadway's Claybourne Elder & Eric Rosen Welcome First Child
  3. ABC Postpones Little Mermaid Live! Television Musical
  4. Adam Kantor & Etai Benson Complete the Company of The Band's Visit
  5. The Poster Art for Broadway's Frozen Is Here!

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps