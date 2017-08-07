Odds & Ends: Watch Aaron Tveit Lend His Silky-Smooth Vocals to Company & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today or this weekend.



Aaron Tveit Lends His Silky-Smooth Vocals to Company

Broadway favorite Aaron Tveit is getting ready to take on the iconic role of Bobby in Barrington Stage's production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company. Barrington has released a video of the silk-voiced Tveit in rehearsal and now we couldn't be more excited to see him live! Check out the handsome star below and head on out to Pittsfield, Massachusetts to see thim perform the classic role from August 10-September 2.







Nancy Anderson & More Win NYMF Awards for Excellence

A bevy of stage talent was represented at the 2017 New York Musical Festival. The fest that has helped curate new musicals for more than 10 years announced today winners of awards celebrating the fresh slate of work. 2017 winners anointed by NYMF include Generation Me, taking home eight awards including Best Musical along with a hat-tip for actor Milo Manheim (son of Emmy winner and Broadway vet Camryn Manheim). He shares the Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role award with Broadway vets Nancy Anderson for The Fourth Messenger and Brian Charles Rooney for Miss Blanche Tells All. Best of Fest honors went to Christmas in Hell, Dorian Gray and Errol and Fidel.



Great Comet's Rachel Chavkin to Helm Two-Night Concert with Music by Passing Strange Team & More

Rachel Chavkin, whose work on The Great Comet has immersed Broadway audiences as never before, will direct the two-night concert Primer for a Failed Superpower. The event featuring the New York-based theater troupe The Team, along with a multi-generational band of teenagers and baby boomers, will take place on August 22 and 23 at 7pm at the Brooklyn venue Roulette. Developed over a five-year period, Primer explores how American identity and power is performed, protected and handed down by each generation. Composers contributing music to the evenings include Passing Strange creators Stew and Heidi Rodewald, with Heather Christian, Justin Ellington, Jack Fuller, Stephanie Ryan Johnstone, Amy León, Martha Redbone, Aaron Whitby and more.



Casting Is Set for New Adaptation of The Seagull by Tony Winner Simon Stephens

Curious Incident Tony winner Simon Stephens' new take on Chekhov's The Seagull is gearing up for its debut with London's Lyric Hammersmith. The theater has announced casting for the production that will be directed by Artistic Director Sean Holmes. The company will be led by Lloyd Cooney as Jacob, Nicholas Gleaves as Boris Trigorin, Lloyd Hutchinson as Leo and Raphael Sowole as Simeon. The production will also feature Adelayo Adedayo, Michele Austin, Paul Higgins, Lesley Sharp, Cherrelle Skeete, Nicolas Tennant and Brian Vernel. The Seagull is set to run from October 3-November 4.