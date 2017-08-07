Broadway BUZZ

Jack DiFalco, Michael Rosen & More Complete Cast of Michael Urie-Led Torch Song
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 7, 2017
Jack DiFalco
Jack DiFalco, who is currently making his Broadway debut in Marvin's Room, is among the final cast announced for the new off-Broadway production of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, set to play Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre. Moisés Kaufman directs the work that will begin previews on September 26 and open on October 19.

DiFalco will play the role of David. Newly announced cast members also include Michael Rosen as Alan, Ward Horton as Ed and Roxanna Hope Radja as Laurel. As previously announced, the production will be led by Michael Urie as Arnold Beckoff and Mercedes Ruehl as Mrs. Beckoff. 

Torch Song takes place in 1979 New York City where Arnold Beckoff (Urie) is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He’s fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won’t stop until he achieves the life he desires as a doting husband and a Jewish mother.

Torch Song will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Fitz Patton. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

 

Michael Urie stars in the 35th anniversary production of Harvey Fierstein's landmark play.
