Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

A Christmas Story Live Musical Sets Date; SNL Veteran Maya Rudolph to Take on Lead Role
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 8, 2017
Maya Rudloph
(Photo: Getty Images)

This one's bound to win a major award! The highly anticipated live TV presentation of the Tony-nominated musical A Christmas Story will air on December 17 on Fox. SNL Emmy nominee Maya Rudolph has been announced to play the mom of Ralphie Parker.

The previously announced live production is inspired by both the beloved 1983 film and the 2012 Broadway musical. Dear Evan Hansen's Tony-nominated music duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (who received 2013 Tony noms for A Christmas Story's score) will write several new songs for the broadcast. Grease: Live's Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary are set to adapt the book. 

A Christmas Story was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. The tuner was based on the motion picture A Christmas Story, written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark, and the novel In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd. The story focuses on a young boy, Ralphie, who is determined to persuade his parents that a BB gun is truly the perfect Christmas gift. The now-classic feature film, which became a sleeper hit, has since taken on a new life, along with growing critical acclaim, to become a perennial holiday favorite beloved by families and kids of all ages.

Rudolph plays the Christmas Story role that was originated on Broadway by Erin Dilly. Rudolph is an Emmy nominee for her long-running stint on Saturday Night Live. Her other screen roles include The Grinder, Maya & Marty and Bridesmaids.

Additional casting and creative team members for Fox's A Christmas Story will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Lea Salonga, Alex Newell & More Join Once on This Island
  2. Live TV Musical Presentation of Jonathan Larson's Rent Will Air in 2018
  3. Barbara Cook, Luminous Soprano & Original Music Man Star, Dies at 89
  4. A Christmas Story Live Musical Sets Date; Maya Rudolph to Take on Lead Role
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Roles Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie Should Play

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps