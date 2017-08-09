Odds & Ends: The Great Comet Cast Shows Solidarity Despite Closing Notice in Powerful New Video & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.
Ivo van Hove's Tony-Winning A View From the Bridge Sets Casting for Chicago Run
The Great Comet Team Shows Solidarity in Spite of Closing Notice
Broadway fans everywhere were bummed to hear yesterday's news that the groundbreaking new musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 will conclude its run next month. In reaction, the immersive show's strong ensemble made a video highlighting the diversity the Comet team has brought to the Broadway landscape—with a reminder that our work in cultivating a multicultural theater scene isn't done yet.
Casting has been announced for the Chicago debut of Ivo van Hove's 2016 Tony-winning take on Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge
. The Goodman Theatre is mounting the production, which began life at London's Young Vic, for a run from September 9-October 15. Leading the cast in the central role of Eddie Carbone will be Ian Bedford, alongside Andrus Nichols as Beatrice, Catherine Combs as Catherine, Daniel Abeles as Rodolpho, Ronald Connor as Louis, Brandon Espinoza as Marco, Ezra Knight as Alfieri and James D. Farruggio as the officer.
Tony Nominees Sarah Stiles & Stephanie d'Abruzzo to Sing Funny Tunes from Kinosian & Blair
A slate of super talents will take to the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below on August 31 at 9:30pm for a hilarious evening of songs by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, the duo behind the 2013 off-Broadway hit Murder for Two
. Audiences can expect to hear Kinosian and Blair singing along with Broadway faves including Tony nominees Sarah Stiles and Stephanie d'Abruzzo as well as Chip Zien, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Natalie Charle Ellis, Ta'rea Campbell, Morgan Weed, Noel Carey and Sarah Ziegler. Described as "a well-rehearsed and painstakingly planned evening of songs, patter…and probably some other stuff," The Songs of Kinosian & Blair
is bound to be a night filled with strong doses of musical comedy.
A Bronx Tale's Ariana DeBose & More to Sing the Music of Aretha Franklin in D.C.
Ariana DeBose, the original Hamilton
cast member who is currently offering a standout performance in A Bronx Tale
, will team up with original Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams for a one-night tribute to Aretha Franklin! The event, aptly titled Respect: The Music of Aretha Franklin
, will take place at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage on September 16 at 8:00pm. Joining the pair will be Broadway alum Moya Angela with Helen Hayes Award winner Nova Payton and Bria Skonberg. Accompanied by the American Pops Orchestra, the talented group will sing Franklin's greatest hits, including “A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Spanish Harlem” and “Since You’ve Been Gone.”
P.S. This show of Juilliard pride from Tony winner Alex Sharp made us let out a collective "Aww!"