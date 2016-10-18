Broadway BUZZ

Denée Benton in "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812"
(Photo: Chad Batka)
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 Will Close on Broadway; Creator Dave Malloy to Rejoin Cast
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 8, 2017

The new musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, celebrated for introducing immersive theater to Broadway crowds, will play its final performance at the Imperial Theatre on September 3. The original work began previews on October 18, 2016 and opened on November 14. By closing, The Great Comet will have played 32 previews and 336 regular performances. 

The Great Comet's three-time Tony-nominated creator, Dave Malloy, will step back into the leading role of Pierre for the musical's final two weeks, from August 22-September 3. The show's standby, Scott Stangland, will first assume the role from August 15-August 20. As previously reported, the show's current Pierre, Okieriete Onaodowan, will play his final performance on August 13.

Based on a passage from Tolstoy's War and Peace, The Great Comet features a book, music and lyrics by Malloy. Rachel Chavkin directs the work, which features choreography by Sam Pinkleton. The Great Comet began its life at off-Broadway venue Ars Nova and played two subsequent runs beneath indoor tents followed by a mounting at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts before Broadway.

In addition to Onaodowan, the current cast of The Great Comet is led by Denée Benton as Natasha, Lucas Steele as Anatole, Gelsey Bell as Mary, Nicholas Belton as Andrey/Bolkonsky, Nick Choksi as Dolokhov, Amber Gray as Hélène, Grace McLean as Marya D, Paul Pinto as Balaga and Ingrid Michaelson as Sonya. Original cast member Brittain Ashford will return to the role of Sonya on August 15 and will stay for the remainder of the show's run.

At one point, Tony winner Mandy Patinkin was announced to go into the production in the role of Pierre (originated on Broadway by singer-songwriter Josh Groban), but those plans were later scrapped.

The Great Comet earned twelve Tony Award nominations, more than any other show that opened in the 2016-2017 Broadway season, and took home awards for Mimi Lien's scenic design and Bradley King's lighting design.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Look back at our pre-Tonys sit-down with Great Comet mastermind Malloy below.

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

A vibrant and immersive new musical based on a passage from 'War and Peace.'
