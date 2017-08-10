In Full Punxsutawney Spirit, Bill Murray Reappears at Groundhog Day on Broadway

Take two! The stars of Danny Rubin and Tim Minchin's Broadway musical version of Groundhog Day were super surprised on August 8 when Bill Murray, star of the original 1993 film, showed up in the audience. Comedy icon Murray loved the show, stopping backstage to share his enthusiasm with leading players Andy Karl and Barrett Doss. But wouldn't you know it, just as Punxsutawney Phil would do without question, Murray showed back up on August 9 like clockwork! The Groundhog Day musical has a new fan, and he has a tip for audiences, courtesy of cast member Raymond J. Lee: "Bill Murray said 'This should be mandatory.'" We concur. Now head on over to the August Wilson Theatre for a dose of Broadway's new musical comedy that's so good, you have to see it twice.



Bill Murray said "This should be mandatory." You heard that everyone! Come see us at @Groundhogdaybwy — Raymond J Lee (@raymondjlee) August 10, 2017