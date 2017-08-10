Broadway BUZZ

Cristin Milioti & More to Star in Zoe Kazan's After the Blast at LCT3's Claire Tow Theater
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 10, 2017
Cristin Milioti
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Cristin Milioti, who earned a Tony nomination for Once, is among the cast of Zoe Kazan's play After the Blast! The new work will kick off the 2017-2018 season of Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 program.

As previously announced, performances of After the Blast will begin October 7 with an opening set for October 23. Lila Neugebauer will direct the play that will conclude its limited engagement on November 19 at the Claire Tow Theater.

Joining Milioti will be William Jackson Harper, Eboni Booth, Will Connolly, Ben Horner, David Pegram and Teresa Yenque.

After the Blast is set in the wake of total environmental disaster, when the human population has retreated underground. Experience is simulated, fertility is regulated—and Anna (Milioti) and Oliver (Harper) have one last chance to have a baby.

The play will feature set design by Daniel Zimmerman, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Eric Southern and sound design by Brandon Wolcott. 

