Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 National Tours You're Most Excited to See in a City Near You
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 11, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Happy Friday, Broadway fans! This week, our Culturalist Challenge is taking you on the road. It's the time of year where a slew of national tours kicks off, and this year has some true gems stopping all across America. Whether you're beyond excited to finally have that Broadway show come to your town, or whether this is your chance to see an old favorite that's no longer playing the Great White Way, there's a top-notch roster of productions making the rounds. So which national tour production are you booking tickets to ASAP? National Editor and expert Ryan Lee Gilbert started this challenge off by ranking his favorites. Now it's your turn to get this show on the road!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

