Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Ben Platt, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes
(Photo: Chris Haston/NBC)
Dear Evan Hansen Tony Winner Ben Platt to Guest Star on Will & Grace Reboot
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 10, 2017

We'll be talking about this episode for forever! We've just learned that Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen showstopper Ben Platt will take on a guest appearance on NBC's Will & Grace revival. No word yet on the role he'll be playing, but till we know, be sure to mark down the episode date of October 5 at 9:00pm EST!

The previously announced new season of Will & Grace, set to debut on NBC on September 28, will reunite original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

