Dear Evan Hansen Tony Winner Ben Platt to Guest Star on Will & Grace Reboot

We'll be talking about this episode for forever! We've just learned that Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen showstopper Ben Platt will take on a guest appearance on NBC's Will & Grace revival. No word yet on the role he'll be playing, but till we know, be sure to mark down the episode date of October 5 at 9:00pm EST!



The previously announced new season of Will & Grace, set to debut on NBC on September 28, will reunite original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.



EXCITING NEWS: The talented, Tony Award winning @BenSPLATT will be guest starring this fall on @nbcwillandgrace. A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT