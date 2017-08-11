Broadway Legends Chita Rivera & Tommy Tune Prep for Their Concert Tour at Sardi's

The best way to get ready for a road trip worthy of Great White Way royalty? Drinks at Sardi's, of course! As previously announced, Broadway titans Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune are going on tour this fall in a unique concert event Chita & Tune. The stage icons, who have a whopping 12 Tony Awards between them, met up with the press on August 10 at beloved Theater District haunt Sardi's. The eagerly anticipated double act will kick off on September 16 at Enlow Hall in Union, New Jersey. Check out the full list of dates below!



September 16, 2017 – Enlow Hall/Kean University, Union, NJ

September 17, 2017 – Enlow Hall/Kean University, Union, NJ

September 19, 2017 – Kristen Chenoweth Theatre, Broken Arrow, OK

September 22, 2017 – Eisemann Center, Richardson, TX

September 23, 2017 – The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston Island

January 17, 2018 – Van Wezel PAC, Sarasota, FL

January 19, 2018 – Parker Playhouse, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

January 21, 2018 – Susan L. Morse PAC, The Villages, FL

January 25, 2018 – McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA

January 26, 2018 – Arizona MusicFest, Scottsdale, AZ

January 27, 2018 - Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine, CA

March 24, 2018 – Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ