Broadway Grosses: On the Heels of Closing Notice, Audiences Rush to See Broadway's Acclaimed Great Comet

The Broadway community was disappointed this past week to get the news that Broadway's 12-time Tony-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 will be ending its run on September 3. The acclaimed work featuring a book, music and lyrics by Dave Malloy took audiences by pleasant surprise when it first immersed its way into the Imperial Theatre in 2016. The closing notice for The Great Comet prompted many a theater lover to make plans to see the show, as is made clear by this week's grosses, with a box office increase of more than $100,000 for the revered musical. While The Great Comet may be bidding farewell to Broadway, there are still a handful of chances to see the show in its full glory.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 13:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,040,435.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,219,979.00)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($2,217,271.29)
4. Wicked ($2,066,330.00)*
5. Aladdin ($1,703,893.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. 1984 ($335,041.08)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($332,103.50)
3. Prince of Broadway ($310,279.00)
2. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($233,522.00)
1. Marvin's Room ($197,740.89)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.31%)
2. Come From Away (102.01%)
3. Hamilton (101.79%)
4. Hello, Dolly! (100.96%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (100.69%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (76.79%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (75.01%)
3. 1984 (68.71%)
2. Miss Saigon (66.54%)
1. Marvin's Room (64.75%)
*Number based on nine performances
Source: The Broadway League
