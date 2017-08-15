Broadway BUZZ

Broadway's Once on This Island Finds Its Ti Moune in Young Star Hailey Kilgore
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 15, 2017
Hailey Kilgore
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Hailey Kilgore, an 18-year-old Oregon native, will make her Broadway debut in the central role of Ti Moune in the upcoming revival of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Once On This Island! Michael Arden directs and Camille A. Brown choreographs the production that begins previews on November 9 at the Circle in the Square Theatre and opens on December 3.

“This opportunity is truly once in a lifetime," said Kilgore. "I grew up listening to Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty; singing the music and lyrics is such an honor. I am ecstatic to be working with Michael Arden and I can't wait for people to see all of his visions come to fruition.”

Kilgore joins the previously announced Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, Merle Dandridge as Papa Ge, Quentin Earl Darrington as Agwe, Alysha Deslorieux as Andrea, David Jennings as Armand, Kenita R. Miller as Mama Euralie, Alex Newell as Asaka, Isaac Powell as Daniel and Lea Salonga (Erzulie), along with Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid and Aurelia Williams.

Once on This Island is written by Ahrens (book and lyrics) and Flaherty (music) and based on the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy. This production will feature new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo. The creative team also includes Dane Laffrey (scenic design), Clint Ramos (costume design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting designers), Peter Hylenski (sound designer).

