Odds & Ends: Eva Noblezada Joins Aladdin Stars for Benefit, Russell Tovey Gets Regular Gig on Quantico & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 15, 2017
Eva Noblezada
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Eva Noblezada Joins Fellow Miss Saigon Stars & Aladdin Cast Members in Show/Swap
Tony nominee Eva Noblezada has joined the lineup for Show/Swap, a benefit featuring the casts of Miss Saigon and Aladdin singing tunes written by the other show's composer/lyricists. The previously announced event at Green Room 42, inside NYC's Yotel, will take place on August 20 at 8:00pm. The event will be raising funds for Jonathan Wotell, husband of current Saigon (and former Aladdin) star Adam Kaokept, who was paralyzed in a hit-and-run accident. Joining Noblezada will be Carol Angeli, Emily Bautista, Steel Burkhardt, Billy Bustamante, Graham Scott Flemming, Gaby Gamache, Dan Horn, Lina Lee, Dorcas Leung, Paul Miller, Robert P endilla, Ariel Reid, Liana St. Ana, Kimmy Truong, Travis Ward-Osborne and Paige Williams. Aladdin star Telly Leung will be presenting the evening with Billy Bustamante.

Russell Tovey Gets Regular Gig on Quantico
Broadway veteran Russell Tovey, who is currently playing Joe Pitt in the National Theatre's revival of Angels in America, has landed a permanent slot on the ABC series Quantico, according to TVLine. Tovey appeared in a guest turn as CIA agent Harry Doyle in season two of the series. His full-time gig in the role will begin with season three, set to kick off in 2018.

The Suitcase Under the Bed, Featuring A.J. Shively, Extends Run
The Mint Theater Company's new short-play series The Suitcase Under the Bed, by Teresa Deevy, has been extended through September 30 at the Beckett Theater at Theatre Row. Jonathan Bank directs the off-Broadway production that began performances on July 21. The evening comprises three world premieres and one U.S. premiere. The cast features Broadway veteran A.J. Shively, with Gina Costigan, Sarah Nicole Deaver, Cynthia Mace, Aidan Redmond and Colin Ryan.

Donmar Warehouse Announces Full Cast of Lady by the Sea
Elinor Cook's new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Lady by the Sea has announced complete casting for its upcoming production at London's Donmar Warehouse! Kwame Kwei-Armah is set to direct the work, which will begin previews on October 12 and open on October 18. Nikki Amuka-Bird will star as Ellida, alongside Ellie Bamber as Hilde, Jake Fairbrother as The Stranger, Jim Findley as Ballested, Jonny Holden as Lynstrand, Finbar Lynch as Dr. Wangel, Tom McKay as Arnholm and Helena Wilson as Bolette. Lady by the Sea will play a limited engagement through December 2.

