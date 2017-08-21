Wilson Bethel & Alex Mickiewicz to Serve Anna Ziegler's Tennis-Themed Play The Last Match

Wilson Bethel and Alex Mickiewicz will star as a pair of tennis greats in Anna Ziegler's new play The Last Match, set to play off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre. The previously announced production, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, will begin previews on September 28 and open on October 24.



The Last Match follows two tennis players going head to head at the U.S. Open: an all-American favorite, Tim (Bethel), and the hot-shot newcomer Sergei (Mickiewicz), who's hesitant to compete against his idol. The play will also feature Zoë Winters in the role of Mallory with Natalia Payne as Galina.



The creative team for The Last Match includes Tim Mackabee (scenic design), Montana Blanco (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design) and Bray Poor (sound design). The show will play a limited engagement through December 24.