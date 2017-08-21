Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Wilson Bethel & Alex Mickiewicz to Serve Anna Ziegler's Tennis-Themed Play The Last Match
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 21, 2017
Wilson Bethel
(Photo: Polk & Co.)

Wilson Bethel and Alex Mickiewicz will star as a pair of tennis greats in Anna Ziegler's new play The Last Match, set to play off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre. The previously announced production, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, will begin previews on September 28 and open on October 24.

The Last Match follows two tennis players going head to head at the U.S. Open: an all-American favorite, Tim (Bethel), and the hot-shot newcomer Sergei (Mickiewicz), who's hesitant to compete against his idol. The play will also feature Zoë Winters in the role of Mallory with Natalia Payne as Galina.

The creative team for The Last Match includes Tim Mackabee (scenic design), Montana Blanco (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design) and Bray Poor (sound design). The show will play a limited engagement through December 24.

The Last Match

A new play by Anna Ziegler, set against the high stakes backdrop of professional sports.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Denzel Washington Will Return to Broadway in The Iceman Cometh
  2. Watch Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & More Don Their Frozen Costumes for a Fantastical Photo Shoot
  3. Julie White on Shattering Glass Ceilings in A Doll’s House, Part 2, Unexpected Tony Award Perks & More
  4. Anastasia Star Christy Altomare Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  5. Broadway Grosses: On Your Feet! Goes Out on Top in Final Conga at the Marquis Theatre

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Frozen Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps