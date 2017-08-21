Odds & Ends: Dine Like Your Favorite Founding Father with The Hamilton Cookbook, Aaron Tveit-Led Company Extends Run & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today or this weekend.



Dine Like Your Favorite Founding Father with The Hamilton Cookbook

Your bread is gonna "rise up" like never before with Laura Kumin's new tome The Hamilton Cookbook: Cooking, Eating and Entertaining in Hamilton's World, due out on November 21 by Post Hill Press. The savvy publisher says The Hamilton Cookbook "takes you into Hamilton’s home and to his table, with historical information, recipes and tips on how you can prepare food and serve the food that our founding fathers enjoyed in their day." The cookbook will allow readers to experience firsthand what it would be like to eat with Alexander Hamilton, featuring dishes such as cauliflower florets two ways, fried sausages and apples, gingerbread cake, and of course, apple pie. Come November, your kitchen is sure to be the room where it happens.



Company, Starring Aaron Tveit, Extends Run at Barrington Stage

The new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical Company playing Pittsfield, Massachusetts' Barrington Stage has been extended by one week! The limited engagement will now run through September 10. Broadway fave Aaron Tveit stars as Bobby in the production that is directed by Julianne Boyd. Joining Tveit in the cast are Mara Davi as April, Ellen Harvey as Joanne, Lawrence E. Street as Harry, Jeannette Bayardelle as Sarah, Kate Loprest as Susan, Jane Pfitsch as Jenny, James Ludwig as David, Lauren Marcus as Amy, Peter Reardon as Larry, Nora Schell as Marta and Rebecca Kuznick as Kathy. Company began performances on August 10 and opened on August 13.



Aladdin Live-Action Remake Adds Numan Acar to Starry Cast

Homeland veteran Numan Acar has been cast in the role of Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man, in Guy Ritchie's upcoming Aladdin live-action remake, according to Deadline. Acar joins a cast that includes Mena Massoud in the title role with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the Genie. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony-winning songwriting duo behind Broadway hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, will write lyrics to new songs by composer Alan Menken for the film. A release date for the live-action film will be announced at a later time.



Lauren Molina & More to Lead Musical Western Desperate Measures

Lauren Molina is set to appear in the ensemble cast of Desperate Measures, a new musical comedy debuting with off-Broadway's York Theatre Company. Featuring a book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg, music by David Friedman and direction/choreography by Bill Castellino, the 1890-set Desperate Measures follows a hot-tempered cowboy and his sister (a novice nun) in their adventures out West. Joining Molina in the cast will be Emma Degerstedt, Gary Marachek, Conor Ryan, Peter Saide and Nick Wyman. Desperate Measures is set to begin previews on September 19 and open on October 1. The musical will play a limited engagement through October 15.



Annette O'Toole to Lead New Revival of George Kelly's The Show-Off

Lucille Lortel Award winner Annette O'Toole will star in a new off-Broadway production George Kelly's comedy The Show-Off, set to be presented by The Peccadillo Theater Company at the Theatre at St. Clement’s. Dan Wackerman will direct the production beginning previews on September 21, opening on September 28 and concluding its limited engagement on October 21. Notable for its masterful blend of comedy and drama and meticulous attention to the ordinary details of everyday life, The Show-Off revolves around a working-class Irish family in North Philadelphia in the mid-1920s. Joining O'Toole in the cast will be Marvin Bell, Aaron Gaines, Ian Gould, Elise Hudson, Emma Orelove, Douglas Rees, Buzz Roddy and Tirosh Schneider.



Sample David Yazbek's Eclectic New Score for The Band's Visit

David Yazbek, the Tony-nominated composer whose scores for The Full Monty and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels ignited Broadway, is offering up a new score as the stirring musical The Band's Visit prepares for its main stem debut. The show has released a video of its talented band playing the gorgeous new tune “Haj-Butrus.” Listen in and get ready to experience the beautiful new show at the Barrymore Theatre! Performances kick off on October 7.

