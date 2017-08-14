Broadway BUZZ

Aaron Tveit & the cast of Barrington Stage's 'Company'
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)
See Exclusive Photos of Aaron Tveit on Opening Night of Company at Barrington Stage
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 14, 2017

We've been looking forward to seeing Aaron Tveit play the role of Bobby in Company ever since we heard the news he would be leading the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical at Barrington Stage Company. (We've also watched that sneak peek vid at least 500 times.) The production, which is running at the Pittsfield, Massachusetts theater through September 2, opened on August 13. Broadway.com was in on the action to capture Tveit taking his bow as "Bobby, baby...Bobby, bubi" after an incredible performance. Teri Ralston, who played Jenny in the original Broadway production, also attended the opening. The powerhouse cast includes Broadway alums Ellen Harvey, James Ludwig, Mara Davi and more. Want to celebrate Company's opening night with all of them? Peek the pics. We'll be here, dreaming about Tveit's fantastic take on "Being Alive." 


Aaron Tveit and the cast of Company take their opening night curtain call.


How dapper does our Broadway boyfriend look backstage at Barrington Stage Company?


Jane Pfitsch, who is playing Jenny at Barrington Stage, snaps a pic with Teri Ralston, who played Jenny in the original Broadway production of Company.


Peter Reardon, Lawrence E. Street, Jane Pfitsch, James Ludwig, Joseph Spieldenner, Ellen Harvey, Nora Schell, Jeannette Bayardelle, Paul Schaefer, Mara Davi, Aaron Tveit, Rebecca Kuznick, Lauren Marcus and Kate Loprest gather around original Company member, Teri Ralston. Congrats to the entire cast on a wonderful opening night!

