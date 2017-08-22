Melanie Moore to Join Robert Fairchild in Dance Tribute to A Bronx Tale, Come From Away & More at Chita Rivera Awards

Hello, Dolly! featured player Melanie Moore will team up with Tony nominee Robert Fairchild for a dance duet performance at the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards! The annual celebration of superb achievement in dance is set for September 11 at 7:00pm at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.



Moore and the previously announced Fairchild are expected to dance a duet montage featuring choreography from La La Land, A Bronx Tale, Come From Away and off-Broadway's recent Sweet Charity revival.



They will join previously announced performances by The New York City Ballet honoring Chita Rivera along with American Dance Machine performing "We'll Take a Glass Together" from Grand Hotel to honor a Tommy Tune, who is being presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award.



Directed by four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner, the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards will be hosted by two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth.