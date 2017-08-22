Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Melanie Moore to Join Robert Fairchild in Dance Tribute to A Bronx Tale, Come From Away & More at Chita Rivera Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 22, 2017
Melanie Moore
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Hello, Dolly! featured player Melanie Moore will team up with Tony nominee Robert Fairchild for a dance duet performance at the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards! The annual celebration of superb achievement in dance is set for September 11 at 7:00pm at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Moore and the previously announced Fairchild are expected to dance a duet montage featuring choreography from La La Land, A Bronx Tale, Come From Away and off-Broadway's recent Sweet Charity revival.

They will join previously announced performances by The New York City Ballet honoring Chita Rivera along with American Dance Machine performing "We'll Take a Glass Together" from Grand Hotel to honor a Tommy Tune, who is being presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award.

Directed by four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner, the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards will be hosted by two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Ariana Grande & Seth MacFarlane Deliver Little Shop Perfection with 'Suddenly Seymour'
  2. Thomas Meehan, Book Writer Behind Musical Comedies Annie, The Producers and Hairspray, Dies at 88
  3. Denzel Washington Will Return to Broadway in The Iceman Cometh
  4. Aimee Carerro to Join Jason Alexander & More in John Patrick Shanley's The Portuguese Kid
  5. Melanie Moore to Join Robert Fairchild in Tribute to Come From Away & More at Chita Rivera Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Frozen Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps