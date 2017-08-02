Bebe Neuwirth Will Host the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards; Robert Fairchild & More to Perform

She simply cannot do it alone! Bebe Neuwirth, who originated the role of Velma in Broadway's long-running Chicago revival, will host the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards, named for Chicago's original Velma. The previously announced awards will take place at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 11 at 7:30pm.



In addition to the announcement of winners in competitive categories, the evening, directed by three-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner, will include performances by The New York City Ballet performing "America" from West Side Story to honor Rivera, as well as a performance by Tony nominee Robert Fairchild and American Dance Machine performing "We'll Take a Glass Together" from Grand Hotel. Musical numbers from several Broadway shows will also appear.



Theater and dance legend Tommy Tune will be presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony, while Diane Paulus will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater Award as director and Antonio Vendome will receive the Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities Award.



The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, and the awards seek to continue that vision by not only celebrating the superb achievement of each nominee but by recognizing the immeasurable talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer.