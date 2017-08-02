Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bebe Neuwirth & Chita Rivera
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Bebe Neuwirth Will Host the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards; Robert Fairchild & More to Perform
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 2, 2017

She simply cannot do it alone! Bebe Neuwirth, who originated the role of Velma in Broadway's long-running Chicago revival, will host the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards, named for Chicago's original Velma. The previously announced awards will take place at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 11 at 7:30pm.

In addition to the announcement of winners in competitive categories, the evening, directed by three-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner, will include performances by The New York City Ballet performing "America" from West Side Story to honor Rivera, as well as a performance by Tony nominee Robert Fairchild and American Dance Machine performing "We'll Take a Glass Together" from Grand Hotel. Musical numbers from several Broadway shows will also appear.

Theater and dance legend Tommy Tune will be presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony, while Diane Paulus will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater Award as director and Antonio Vendome will receive the Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities Award.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, and the awards seek to continue that vision by not only celebrating the superb achievement of each nominee but by recognizing the immeasurable talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer. 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway Cast to Be Led by Original London Stars
  2. Original Kinky Boots Stars Billy Porter & Stark Sands Will Return to Hit Musical
  3. Bette Midler Sets Final Performance Date in Broadway Revival of Hello, Dolly!
  4. Once on This Island Revival to Star Phillip Boykin, Kenita R. Miller & More
  5. Broadway's Brynn O’Malley & Bobby Moynihan Welcome First Child

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Cats Kinky Boots Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps