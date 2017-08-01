Odds & Ends: Jessie Mueller to Sing Out in Provincetown, Alex Sharp Joins Dirty Rotten Scoundrels-Inspired Movie Remake & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Jessie Mueller Will Sing Out in Provincetown

Tony winner Jessie Mueller is Ptown-bound! The luminous Broadway favorite who is gearing up for a stage return in Carousel will share her vocal talents with Provincetown audiences. Mueller will perform in concert on September 3 at 6:30pm alongside Sirius/XM host and Broadway veteran Seth Rudetsky. Mueller is expected to sing some of the biggest hits from her repertoire while sharing intimate, behind-the-scenes stories from her career, including highlights from her recent turn in Waitress and her Tony-winning performance in Beautiful—The Carole King Musical.



The Who's Tommy to Receive Gender-Bending Reboot at Joe's Pub

Performance artist Kenyon Phillips is set to present a one-night performance based on the 1975 film The Who's Tommy (which was turned into a celebrated 1993 Tony-nominated musical). The concert will take place on September 11 at 9:30pm at Joe's Pub. Phillips will portray the psychosomatically deaf, dumb and blind teenager of the show's title, who transforms into a cult leader. Phillips will be joined by an eclectic, gender-bending cast that includes original cast member Cheryl Freeman, Tony winner Cady Huffman and War Paint star Erik Liberman, along with Michael Musto and Justin Sams, many of whom will portray opposite gender roles. Phillips, a Joe's Pub mainstay, is known for his inventive blend of orchestral rock, surrealist theater and interactive cabaret.



Dave Malloy & The Great Comet Cast Will Return to Broadway at the W

Three-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy and fellow cast members from his acclaimed musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 will offer a special return performance in the Broadway at the W series on August 27! The 7:30pm performance at the W New York—Times Square Hotel will feature Great Comet cast members Nicholas Belton, Kennedy Caughell, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Alex Gibson, Brad Giovanine, Bill Kiessling, Dave Malloy, Mary Page Nance, Shoba Narayan, Pearl Rhein, Cathryn Wake, Lauren Zakrin, Courtney Bassett and Blaine Krauss. Malloy current plays the central role of Pierre in The Great Comet, which will conclude its run at the Imperial Theatre on September 3.



Get Acquainted with A Little Night Music at D.C.'s Signature Theatre

Performances are underway for the new production of A Little Night Music playing Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre, and we have video footage to share! Broadway alum and DC mainstay Florence Lacey plays Madame Armfeldt in the musical that stars Holly Twyford as Desiree Armfeldt. Broadway-vet director Eric Schaeffer is at the helm of the mounting, which also features Bobby Smith as Frederik Egerman, Nicki Elledge as Anne, Will Gartshore as Count Carl Magnus, Sam Ludwig as Henrik Egerman, Anna Grace Nowalk as Fredricka, Tracy Lynn Olivera as Countess Charlotte Malcolm and Maria Rizzo as Petra. Performances run until October 8, so be sure to head out to Signature to catch this talented cast live!







Alex Sharp to Lead Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Movie Remake Nasty Women

Curious Incident Tony winner Alex Sharp will co-star in the new film Nasty Women, a gender-swapped remake of the 1988 classic Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, according to Deadline. Sharp is set to play tech billionaire Thomas, who becomes the center of a bet between a pair of conwomen. For those familiar with the 2005 Broadway musical adaptation, Sharp will play Sherie Rene Scott's role. Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are set to co-star in the film, directed by Chris Addison. A release date is to come.