Odds & Ends: Beauty & the Beast Live-Action Movie to Stream on Netflix, Arthur Miller Doc Will Appear at New York Film Festival & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Live-Action Beauty & the Beast Will Stream on Netflix

The mega-hit live-action film Beauty & the Beast is set to stream on Netflix! Beginning on September 19, you'll be able to see the luminous Emma Watson alongside a slew of screen and stage favorites, including Dan Stevens, Josh Gad and Kevin Kline, from the comfort of your own home. Bill Condon's new take on the 1991 animated film (which was turned into a 1994 Broadway musical) broke box office records when it was released on March 17 and delighted audiences across the world.







Celebrated Off-Broadway Musical Hadestown Will Release Cast Album

Hadestown, the new musical which debuted with New York Theater Workshop in 2016, will release an original cast recording! Warner Music Group, in collaboration with Ghostlight Records, will produce the album, which was recorded live during the show's off-Broadway engagement. The new musical written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Tony-nommed Great Comet director Rachel Chavkin, follows Orpheus' mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. The cast was led by Patrick Page as Hades alongside Damon Daunno as Orpheus and Nabiyah Be as Euridice, with Amber Gray, Shaina Taub, Chris Sullivan, Jessie Shelton and Lulu Fall.



Spring Awakening Veterans Join Deaf West Our Town, Starring Jane Kaczmarek

Deaf West Spring Awakening veterans Sandra Mae Frank and Russell Harvard will play Emily Webb and Mr. Webb, respectively, in Pasadena Playhouse's Deaf West production of Thornton Wilder's Our Town. The mounting, which will be led by the previously announced Jane Kaczmarek as the Stage Manager, will run September 26-October 22 under the direction of Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller. The company will also include Deric Augustine as George Gibbs, Harold Foxx as Howie Newsome, Dot Marie Jones as Mrs. Soames, Annika Marks as Mrs. Webb, Troy Kotsur as Simon Stimson, Alexandria Wailes as Mrs. Gibbs and Jud Willford as Mr. Gibbs with an ensemble including On Shiu, Natasha Ofili, Ivan Martinez, Amanda McDonough, Leonard Kelly-Young, David Gautreaux and Marie-France Arcilla.



Arthur Miller Documentary Will Appear at New York Film Festival

Arthur Miller: Writer, a new documentary about the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning author of All My Sons, Death of a Salesman and The Crucible, is set to receive a two-night screening as part of the New York Film Festival. The screenings, open to the public, will take place on October 9 at 6:30pm and October 10 at 8:30pm at the Film Society at Lincoln Center. Created by Miller's daughter, Rebecca Miller, the doc follows the playwright's successes and failures, dipping into his inspirations and the ways his work has helped shape greater American culture.