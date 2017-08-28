Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Harold Prince Shows You'd Like to See Revived on Broadway
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 28, 2017
(Photos: New York Public Library & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

It's Monday, and we're putting your revival wishes out into the universe! The dazzling musical revue Prince of Broadway opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on August 24. In honor of the show celebrating legendary director/producer Harold Prince's seven-decade career, we asked you which Prince show is due for a Broadway revival. Lucky for you, you can see your number-one pick as a fantastic out-of-town production starring your Broadway boyfriend through September 10. Take a look at (and a listen to) your top 10 below!



10. A Little Night Music



9. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum



8. Parade



7. Follies



6. Merrily We Roll Along



5. Cabaret



4. Evita



3. West Side Story



2. Sweeney Todd



1. Company

