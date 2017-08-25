Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch Aaron Tveit's Stirring Turn as Bobby & More from Company at Barrington Stage
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 25, 2017

Broadway favorite Aaron Tveit is currently taking on the central role of the perpetually single Bobby in a new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company at Pittsfield, Massachusetts' Barrington Stage. The show, which opened on August 13 and was recently extended through September 10, features a slew of New York stage regulars. Get a sample of Tveit's strong performance alongside Ellen Harvey as Joanne, Jeannette Bayardelle as Sarah, Lauren Marcus as Amy, Mara Davi as April, Lawrence E. Street as Harry, Kate Loprest as Susan, Jane Pfitsch as Jenny, James Ludwig as David, Peter Reardon as Larry, Nora Schell as Marta and Rebecca Kuznick as Kathy in the video below, and head on out to the Berkshires to see them live!

Aaron Tveit in "Company"
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Ariana Grande & Seth MacFarlane Deliver Little Shop Perfection with 'Suddenly Seymour'
  2. Rob Colletti, Lexie Dorsett Sharp & More Will Headline the School of Rock Tour
  3. Frozen Announces Broadway Opening Date at the St. James Theatre
  4. See the Stars of Prince of Broadway Raise a Glass to Broadway History
  5. They'll Be There for You! Friends Musical Parody Set for Off-Broadway Run

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Frozen Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps