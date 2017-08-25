Watch Aaron Tveit's Stirring Turn as Bobby & More from Company at Barrington Stage

Broadway favorite Aaron Tveit is currently taking on the central role of the perpetually single Bobby in a new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company at Pittsfield, Massachusetts' Barrington Stage. The show, which opened on August 13 and was recently extended through September 10, features a slew of New York stage regulars. Get a sample of Tveit's strong performance alongside Ellen Harvey as Joanne, Jeannette Bayardelle as Sarah, Lauren Marcus as Amy, Mara Davi as April, Lawrence E. Street as Harry, Kate Loprest as Susan, Jane Pfitsch as Jenny, James Ludwig as David, Peter Reardon as Larry, Nora Schell as Marta and Rebecca Kuznick as Kathy in the video below, and head on out to the Berkshires to see them live!



