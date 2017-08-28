Broadway BUZZ

Corey Cott & Laura Osnes with the company of "Bandstand"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Broadway Grosses: Audiences Swing on Over to Bandstand Before Its September Closing
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 28, 2017

Theater lovers were saddened to read the closing notice for Broadway's original musical Bandstand, which will play its final performance on September 17. Since the announcement, the new work, which won a 2017 Tony Award for Andy Blankenbuehler's thrilling choreography, has seen heartier box office receipts. In fact, in the past week alone Bandstand took in a gross of $542,591.55, a substantial increase over last week's take of $489,288.46. Audiences have three more weeks to catch Laura Osnes and Corey Cott's showstopping performances, so make your way over to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre soon and don't miss out.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 27:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,964,052.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,198,976.76)
3. The Lion King ($2,053,299.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,649,281.18)
5. Wicked ($1,608,955.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($328,979.00)
4. Prince of Broadway ($305,107.80)
3. 1984 ($267,344.08)
2. Marvin's Room ($209,430.86)
1. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($198,210.50)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.96%)
2. The Book of Mormon (101.85%)
3. Hamilton (101.80%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (100.95%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (99.92%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Cats (67.50%)
4. Marvin's Room (66.21%)
3. A Doll's House, Part 2 (61.56%)
2. 1984 (57.87%)
1. Miss Saigon (56.87%)

Source: The Broadway League

Bandstand

Laura Osnes and Corey Cott star in this new musical set amidst the 1940s swing scene.
