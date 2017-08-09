Original Broadway Musical Bandstand, Starring Laura Osnes & Corey Cott, Will End Its Run

The new Broadway musical Bandstand, which won a 2017 Tony Award for Andy Blankenbuehler's swing-filled choreography, will play its final performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on September 17. The musical began previews on March 31 and opened on April 26. By closing, Bandstand will have played 22 previews and 166 regular performances.



Featuring a book and score by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor and helmed by Blankenbuehler, the musical stars Tony nominee and Broadway.com vlogger Laura Osnes alongside Corey Cott.



Bandstand follows Donny Novitski (Cott), a singer/songwriter who leads his wise-cracking gang of jazzers to a national radio contest in search of America’s next big swing band. With the young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, the group struggles to confront the lingering effects of the battlefield as they strive for fame and fortune through their music.



Along with Osnes and Cott reprising their performances from the 2015 world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, the musical features Tony winner Beth Leavel as Mrs. Adams with Joe Carroll as Johnny Simpson, Brandon James Ellis as Davy Zlatic, Nate Hopkins as Jimmy Campbell, Geoff Packard as Wayne Wright and Joey Pero as Nick Radel.



The ensemble features Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Matt Cusack, Andrea Dotto, Marc A. Heitzman, Ryan Kasprzak, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Morgan Marcell, Drew McVety, Kevyn Morrow, Jessica Lea Patty, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon, Jonathan Shew, Ryan VanDenBoom, Jaime Verazin, Mindy Wallace and Kevin Worley.



