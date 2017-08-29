Brad Heberlee Completes Cast of Bedlam's New Take on Peter Pan

Brad Heberlee has been announced to join the company of theater troupe Bedlam's new pared-down interpretation of J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play Peter Pan. The production, directed by Eric Tucker, will run at off-Broadway's Duke on 42nd Street from November 11-December 23.



The company of Bedlam's take on the classic story about the Darling children who follow Peter Pan and Tinker Bell to Neverland will inhabit the work's 25 characters including pirates, the Lost Boys, Indians and the maniacal Captain Hook. In addition to Heberlee, the cast will include the previously announced Tucker alongside Kelley Curran, Edmund Lewis, Susannah Millonzi and Zuzanna Szadkowski.



Brad Heberlee's vast off-Broadway résume includes roles in This Beautiful City, The Bald Soprano, Figaro, The Rivals, Uncle Vanya, These Paper Bullets!, Small Mouth Sounds, A Life and Vanity Fair.