Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Brad Heberlee Completes Cast of Bedlam's New Take on Peter Pan
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 29, 2017
Brad Heberlee
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Brad Heberlee has been announced to join the company of theater troupe Bedlam's new pared-down interpretation of J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play Peter Pan. The production, directed by Eric Tucker, will run at off-Broadway's Duke on 42nd Street from November 11-December 23.

The company of Bedlam's take on the classic story about the Darling children who follow Peter Pan and Tinker Bell to Neverland will inhabit the work's 25 characters including pirates, the Lost Boys, Indians and the maniacal Captain Hook. In addition to Heberlee, the cast will include the previously announced Tucker alongside Kelley Curran, Edmund Lewis, Susannah Millonzi and Zuzanna Szadkowski. 

Brad Heberlee's vast off-Broadway résume includes roles in This Beautiful City, The Bald Soprano, Figaro, The Rivals, Uncle Vanya, These Paper Bullets!, Small Mouth Sounds, A Life and Vanity Fair.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Daniel Breaker Joins Broadway's Hamilton as Aaron Burr, Sir
  2. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Swing on Over to Bandstand Before Its September Closing
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Harold Prince Shows You'd Like to See Revived on Broadway
  4. Exclusive! A Bronx Tale's Christiani Pitts Takes Over for Ariana DeBose; Will Coombs Joins Cast
  5. Will Swenson Set for Return to Broadway's Waitress

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Frozen Come From Away Chicago Anastasia Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps